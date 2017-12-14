Council thanks skatepark consultation guests in Haywards Heath

Mid Sussex District Council has thanked people who came along to the Victoria Park skatepark consultation.

A spokesman said: “Whether you met with the skate park designer from Maverick at the consultation event or submitted your ideas via one of our online questionnaires, all your feedback has been really useful.

“Most people said that they would like to see a jumpbox, flat bar and a larger quarter pipe so Maverick will now be working to redesign the park to meet more of your needs.”

The final design for the new skatepark will be available to view early in 2018.