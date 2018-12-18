Councillors assist tackling Christmas rush at Haywards Heath delivery office

The Haywards Heath delivery office has some special visitors to see first hand the operation of delivering Christmas post.

District councillors Bruce Forbes and Jonathan Ash-Edwards got the chance to see first hand the inner workings of a typical delivery office over the festive period.

Christmas is Royal Mail’s busiest time of the year and the two local councillors saw the hard work and dedication of local postal workers to sort and deliver festive parcels, cards and letters. They were shown around the office by delivery office manager Colin Lehane who introduced them to the postmen and women who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in the area over the very busy Christmas period.

As millions of people now shop online for gifts as well as sending Christmas cards and parcels. Royal Mail plays a key role in e-commerce for many businesses sending goods to customers throughout Christmas shopping season.

Cllr Forbes said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period. There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas.”

Cllr Ash-Edwards said: “It was great to meet the team here at Haywards Heath and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Mr Lehane said: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Haywards Heath.

“We are grateful that the two local councillors visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.

“We’d like to remind our customers to ensure all their mail is posted by the recommended dates, so that friends and family can enjoy their greetings and parcels.”