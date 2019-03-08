Countdown to opening of new Horsham cinema

Workmen are putting the final touches to a new cinema which is set to open in Horsham in three weeks’ time.

The three-screen Everyman Cinema is being built as part of the £35 million redevelopment of Piries Place which will also include a new Premier Inn, shops and restaurants.

In a social media post yesterday Everyman announced: “Three weeks to go!” And the company said that details of the first screenings would soon be revealed.

It has already announced that live screenings this spring and summer will include All About Eve, Take That Greatest Hits Live, and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Meanwhile, the cinema chain is currently recruiting staff - including bartenders, ‘hosts’ and ushers.

Among new restaurants opening nearby are a Miller and Carter Steakhouse and gastro pub chain the Brasserie White Company.

Developers Reef Estates say that Piries Place ‘will be tranformed into an important day and night venue.’