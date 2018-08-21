County Mall in Crawley reopens after alarm sounds

Part of Crawley's County Mall was closed while the cause of an alarm was investigated.

County Mall tweeted earlier today: "Apologies for the disruption to your shopping today. An alarm has gone off and we have to keep the centre section of the mall shut whilst we investigate. We will re-open this section as soon as we can."

The mall has now reopened.

The mall tweeted: "A sprinkler system in one of our retailers had a glitch which caused the alarm to sound. Unfortunately we have to then follow the health and safety regulations until the system is reset."