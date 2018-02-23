COUNTY NEWS: Celebrity chef adds to international Sussex event

Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s famous River Cottage is setting up camp in the grounds of Glyndebourne this summer.

The pioneering food brand will provide ethically sourced picnics and a pop-up delicatessen for opera-goers who wish to picnic in the opera house gardens.

The Glyndebourne Festival takes place from May to August every year with a programme of six operas in a 1,200 seat state-of-the-art auditorium. Dining in the 90 minute interval is an essential part of the experience. There are three on-site restaurants but a relaxed picnic on the lawns is favoured by many, which River Cottage will complement.

River Cottage was founded in 1999 by campaigner and food writer Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall and is admired for its commitment to seasonal, ethically produced food that will be fully reflected in the food on offer at Glyndebourne.

The Deli will be in an adapted shipping container in the gardens with a bakery table, small and large salad boxes, juices and snacks or a full dining option.

Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall said: “We are delighted to collaborate with our Glyndebourne friends and it’s been a real pleasure to develop menus for their guests. We will have a delicatessen as well as two fantastic seasonal picnic menus.

“The first of these embraces the best produce of May and June and be followed by a menu reflecting July and August’s bounty. We’re serving ham hock and hazelnut Chelsea buns, Sussex ricotta, spinach sausage rolls, potted smoked mackerel, English spelt salad packed with herbs and toasted seeds and puddings of lemon and elderflower posset and summer fruit brioche. Please join us and feast well in good conscience.”