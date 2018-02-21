COUNTY NEWS: Dad charges £100 for bargain bucket – and gets four orders from KFC addicts

A ceiling fixer who made £400 from selling bargain buckets to fried chicken addicts during the KFC shortage said he could not believe people bought them.

Martin Godden, 30, from Brighton, posted on Facebook Marketplace to sell ‘rare’ 10-piece bargain buckets for £100 from the chicken takeaway chain, which had to close more than half of its stores nationwide due to a problem with their supplier.

Martin Godden, 30, from Moulsecoomb Way in Brighton, has made �400 in four KFC deliveries during the shortage D8FKIayZBQmPfY_eZoa5

He said: “I’m able to get hold of KFC bargain buckets from a “friend”. Only doing buckets in 10pcs. All delivered hot and fresh.”

What started off as a joke became a cottage industry, as he claimed four people actually took him up on the offer, despite them normally costing around £10. He said he drove from his home in Moulsecoomb Way in Brighton to buy the buckets from the KFC store in Eastbourne, before dropping them off to two addresses in Brighton, one in Lewes and one in Hove.

He said: “It’s crazy, KFC is not worth £100. It’s just about worth the normal price you pay, but it seems people that are ‘desperate’ will happily pay a huge premium.

“I’m just wondering how they’re going feel when in a week or two when it’s all back to normal, and them knowing they paid £100 for some chicken.”

When he got to their addresses, he claimed they were desperate for their fix of the Colonel’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices. He said: “The people didn’t really say much other than ‘thanks, I’m glad you got some’, it was me that did the talking more than anything.

“I was totally shocked and kept asking ‘are you sure you really want to pay this for KFC?’ They couldn’t get it out of my hands quick enough.”

With the proceeds, he said he would be taking his wife Zoe, and children Edward and Sapphire on a surprise trip to the Warner Brothers Harry Potter studio tour in South London.

The ceiling fixer and dryliner will not be moonlighting as the Colonel’s delivery man for much longer though.

He said: “Sadly Eastbourne is now out of chicken so all good things must come to an end.”

