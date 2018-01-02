COUNTY NEWS: Inflatable 5k fun run on its way to Sussex

Fun runners will make their way through giant inflatable obstacles at a 5k event in Sussex this summer.

Organisers of the Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun 5k said the event will take 5,000 participants back to the days of Total Wipeout, Fun House and It’s A Knockout as they clamber over and through giant inflatables.

Gung Ho fun run is coming to Brighton (Photograph: Chris Payne) SUS-180201-103253001

The huge course includes giant mazes, walls, gauntlets and slides amongst other obstacles, and will be filled with enough air to inflate more than 75 million footballs.

Adults and children can take part in the event at Stanmer Park, Brighton, on Saturday, June 9, but they must be at least 4ft tall.

Alex Winters, a former CBeebies presenter, came up with the idea while watching an episode of Ninja Warrior back in 2014.

He said: “I grew up watching some of the great, classic TV shows of yesteryear like Fun House, It’s a Knockout and Gladiators.

Gung Ho fun run is coming to Brighton (Photograph: Chris Payne) SUS-180201-103327001

“Like many others I dreamed of taking part in something like that, but never got the chance! Now I am giving the people of Brighton the chance to roll back the years and act like a kid again!

“This will be a day out like no other. Anybody of any shape or size will be able to get round the course and we guarantee they will have an absolute blast in the process.

“We promise fun, thrills and spills for everyone taking part. So come on Sussex, show us how Gung-Ho! you can go!”

More than 100,000 people have taken on Gung-Ho! since Alex first dreamed up the idea of the giant inflatable obstacle course, with tens of thousands more expected to take part during 2018.

Alex said: “This will be our fourth year of touring, and we guarantee this will be the best year yet. Since we started I’ve wanted to bring Gung-Ho! to Brighton and now we finally get the chance. I can’t wait!

“We have added new obstacles to make sure the course is as fun as it can be for 2018!

“We can’t wait to see as many people as possible duck, weave, climb and slide their way across the course. Tickets increase in price the closer we get to the event so book up now!”

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for good causes thanks to people taking part for charity, adding to tens of thousands of pounds already raised for good causes at previous events.

Participants can go Gung-Ho! in aid of the event’s national charity partner BBC Children in Need.

For tickets, visit: www.begung-ho.co.uk