COUNTY NEWS: Popular farm shuts doors today over parasite fears

Gaston Farm is closed today for public safety as parasite fears continue.

This is a step up from earlier in the week when the farm ceased the holding of all lambs.

The escalating responses come after a mum took to social media to link a visit to the Slindon business with her child contracting Cryptosporidiosis.

In a message posted on their Facebook page, the Slindon-based Gaston Farm said: “We are sorry to announce that we will be closing to the public tomorrow, Thursday, April 12.

“We have been advised by Public Health England that, while there is a risk of gastrointestinal cases, it would be wise to prevent direct contact with the farm animals.

“Our main priority has always been to make sure that the farm is safe for everyone who comes here to visit, and we would prefer to take the precautionary measure of closing the farm completely, to ensure that we are doing all that we can to protect our visitors, staff and our animals, while the situation remains unclear.

“We hope we have your support with our decision and our thoughts are with those affected.

“If anyone has any concerns please direct them to your GP or environmental officer as appropriate.”

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Cryptosporidiosis is caused by microscopic parasites.

According to their website: “Both the disease and the parasite are commonly known as ‘Crypto.’

“The parasite is protected by an outer shell that allows it to survive outside the body for long periods of time and makes it very resistant to chlorine-based disinfectants.

“In persons with healthy immune systems, symptoms usually last about 1 to 2 weeks.

“The symptoms may go in cycles in which you may seem to get better for a few days, then feel worse again before the illness ends.”