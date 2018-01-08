COUNTY NEWS: Resident reclaims bag which sparked civic centre bomb scare

A resident has reclaimed the black rucksack which sparked a large-scale bomb disposal operation at a council building this afternoon.

The bag was found under seating in the reception of Littlehampton Civic Centre in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton at around 1pm.

Littlehampton Civic Centre in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton was closed today due to a bomb scare. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

It led to a 100-metre exclusion zone being enforced around the council building, and bomb disposal experts sending in a robot to assess the package.

Now, Sussex Police has confirmed the operation is over after a local resident claimed the bag after they left it there by mistake.

Sussex Police said: "Police worked with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Arun District Council after the discovery of a black back-pack left under seating in reception area of the civic centre in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton. The bag was found at around 12.50pm on Monday and as a precaution the building was evacuated, nearby roads closed and a 100-metre safety cordon put in place. Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were informed. At 4.10pm the bag was claimed by a local person who had left it there by mistake."