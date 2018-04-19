COUNTY NEWS: Shoreham airshow pilot enters not guilty plea at court

The pilot involved in the Shoreham airshow tragedy has entered a not guilty plea to 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Andrew Hill, 53, of Standon Road, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, April 19).

He is charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of endangering an aircraft, contrary to Article 137 of the Air Navigation Order 2009.

He entered a not guilty plea for all charges, police confirmed.

He was released on bail to appear at the next hearing at the Old Bailey court on Thursday, May 17.

Eleven men died when the Hawker Hunter jet he was flying crashed during a display on August 22, 2015.

They were: Maurice Abrahams, 76, of Brighton; Dylan Archer, 42, of Brighton; Anthony Brightwell, 53, of Hove; Matthew Grimstone, 23, of Brighton; Matthew Jones, 24, of Littlehampton; James Graham Mallinson, 72, of Newick; Daniele Polito, 23, of Goring; Mark Reeves, 53, of Seaford; Jacob Schilt, 23, of Brighton; Richard Smith, 26, of Hove and Mark Trussler, 54, of Worthing.

