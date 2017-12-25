COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Deer saved in Christmas day rescue

Residents might have thought Santa and his reindeer had got into a little trouble this morning after a deer was found tangled in an electric rope.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) came to the animal’s rescue after it got itself caught in a field behind Buxted Court, in Buxted.

When volunteers arrived at 9am they were met with a small herd of does, worried as to why the buck couldn’t get free.

Trevor Weeks, from Uckfield, said: “Looking at the markings on the floor and the state of the deer it was obvious the deer had been caught since the early hours of the morning.”

He was joined by rescuers Kathy Martyn, from Uckfield, and Chris Riddington, from Eastbourne, who used a net to restrict the animal’s movement.

Trevor then grabbed hold of the Buck’s rear legs and pulled the deer to the ground allowing volunteer Laura Carrick, from Eastbourne, to throw a blanket over its head. The rope was then cut away.

The team had a 30 minute window to catch and release the deer or it would potentially have a heart attack.

“We could see the deer had been caught for some time, and was clearly very stressed and tired. Luckily the deer had no injuries and the rope was quickly and efficiently removed using cutting equipment,” said Trevor.

“We felt so sorry for the deer as it was clearly tired and it struggled to jump over the fence. We watch the deer for a while to ensure it was going to be ok, and after standing in some trees for a while it then ran off out of side recovering from its traumatic ordeal.

“WRAS staff and volunteers work over the festive period and you have to be prepared for anything. It was Chris’s day off but he kindly come out as these rescues need experienced people to be safe.

“It was so nice to see the deer run off and know that whilst everyone is tucking into their Christmas Dinner and opening the festive gifts that this deer will be free and not suffering.

“For me this is what Christmas is about, giving to and helping others. A huge thank you to all WRAS’s volunteers and Staff for working over Christmas and the New Year.”