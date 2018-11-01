Crawley crash: Tushmore roundabout re-opened following serious collision

Tushmore roundabout in Crawley has reopened following a serious crash earlier today (November 1).

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car, pedestrian and a cyclist at 8.30am this morning (November 1). For more see: Crawley crash: Latest from the scene as investigation continues

Traffic has been queuing around Crawley due to the accident

The roundabout was closed whilst police carried out investigations along with all the approaches to the site including the junctions with the A2011, A2219 and Langley Drive.

A police spokesman said the roundabout re-opened at about 2.40pm.

Huge delays were being caused in the area with queues of traffic reported across the town.