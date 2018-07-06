Crawley dog show cancelled over safety fears

A Crawley summer dog show has been cancelled this weekend due to safety fears.

With the hot weather set to continue organisers behind the popular Bark in the Park have decided to cancel Sunday’s event in Tilgate Park.

Temperatures are set to reach around 30° and Crawley Borough Council has said the risk of the heat to both animals and humans is ‘too high to run the event safely’.

On the council’s Facebook and Twitter pages it said: “The difficult decision has been made to cancel this Sunday’s Bark In the Park Summer Show. This is due to temperatures forecasted to reach around 30° Celsius.

“The risk to both humans and animals is too high to run this event safely. We are sorry for any disappointment caused.”