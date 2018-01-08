Crawley man who died on A23 at Warninglid named

A Crawley man who died on the A23 at Warninglid in December has been named by police.

Anghelus-Adi Pieptea, 25, of Wakehurst Drive, Southgate, Crawley, was the front seat passenger when he died while travelling in a black Nissan Micra, police have said.

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Officers are seeking witnesses to the crash, which happened at around 1.40am on Saturday, December 16, some 600 metres north of the road’s junction with Broxmead Lane.

The car had been travelling south and entered a lay-by and crashed into a parked lorry.

A 22-year-old woman from Kenley, Surrey, in the rear of the car suffered serious facial injuries. She remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, said police.

Sergeant Alan Spicer said: “Our thoughts are with Anghelus-Adi’s friends and family at this time.

“Anyone who saw what happened or noticed the Nissan being driven shortly before the crash is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Cranbourne.”