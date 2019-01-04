Crawley people help feed record-breaking number of rescue pets

Staff and customers at Crawley’s Pets At Home raised £3,540 for the Support Adoption For Pets annual Santa Paws appeal.

They raised enough money to provide more than 6,970 dinners.

A Support Adoption For Pets spokesman said: “In the four weeks leading up to Christmas, customers shopping in Pets At Home Crawley were given the opportunity to donate 50p to help provide a dinner for pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre, along with more than 440 Pets At Home stores across the UK.”

The Santa Paws fundraising appeal aimed to raise enough money to provide 3 million dinners to homeless pets across the UK.

Thanks to help from the people of Crawley, the charity was able to exceed the record-breaking total since the annual fundraiser launched in 2013.

See also:

‘Three Bridges station looks so old you expect to see Harry Potter waiting for the Hogwarts Express’

Half-price rail fares for ages 16 and 17 welcomed by Crawley MP

Police stop 600 vehicles in crackdown on ‘selfish and shameful’ drink-drivers

Amy Wilson, Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager, said: “This year we set an ambitious target to help raise enough money to feed more homeless pets than ever before. When we found out that we had reached this goal we were amazed and grateful to everyone who joined us on our mission to help make this the most special Christmas for pets in rescue centres across the UK.

“We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Crawley. Your help has brought a wagging tail and a happy Christmas to the lives of pets who need it most.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Every year it helps more than 1,000 rehoming centres and pet rescue organisations across the UK through grant funding and support. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in over 440 Pets at Home stores.

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity please visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk