Crawley Tesla fire: Firefighters bring fire under control after 3-hour battle

A fire at a Crawley car dealership has been brought under control, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

In a tweet at about 1.05pm today (March 2), West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the incident at the Tesla dealership in County Oak Way was under control and had been 'scaled back'.

Picture from the scene

The tweet said only four appliances remained at the scene - half the number that had been battling the flames at one point.

Sussex Police confirmed the fire had been under control since 11.59am.

The fire began at about 10.30am.

A Tesla spokesman confirmed the fire had been stopped and an investigation was underway.

“The fire at Tesla’s Gatwick Service Centre has stopped and we are working with the fire department to learn more about what caused this incident," a spokesman said.

"We can confirm that no Tesla staff or customers were injured or hurt.”