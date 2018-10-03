Crawley Town Community Foundation: Join the NCS team this autumn

The National Citizen Service (NCS), is set to begin again for the Autumn and applications are open for young people aged 15 – 17 years old to take part. NCS had a great summer, with over 230 young people from Crawley getting involved. Now your chance to join us in October has arrived!

Andre Benham, Head of NCS Crawley, said this about the programme, “Despite being involved with NCS for over 4 years now, the thing that never stops amazing me is what a team of 15 young people can achieve in just a few weeks! They learn new skills, get to know new people and best of all get involved in their local community – resulting in much more confident and better prepared young people that can use these skills to further themselves and their community.”

Last year our Autumn NCS programme had a fantastic time going down to Cobnor Activity Centre in Chichester Harbour for four days away from home doing great activities such as kayaking, raft building, low ropes, orienteering and more over the October half term.

This was then followed by 3 days of learning skills and developing important life skills such as CV and interview workshops, money management, business and enterprise sessions – which were delivered in a fun and interactive way, and most not anywhere near a classroom! Also providing everyone the chance to meet loads of amazing people at the same time.

After this the kids are given 2 weekends to design and then deliver their own social action project for the charities of their choice, at the completion of their Autumn Programme.

Ellie Smith, NCS Co-ordinator said this about last year’s programme, “Our last Autumn programme in 2017 was a big success, and it was great to see such a different mix of people all there for the same reason. Our young people took part in some great activities, a particular highlight being raft building and then competing in a raft race! Autumn programme is a great way for those to take part on NCS who missed out on our much larger summer programme, perhaps for holidays or other commitments, or for those who just want to experience NCS in a more chilled out environment!”

NCS brings together young people from different backgrounds and helps them develop greater confidence, self-awareness and responsibility. This programme is a fantastic opportunity which encourages personal and social development by working on skills like leadership, teamwork and communication. Building skills for work and life, whilst taking on new challenges and meeting new friends.

“NCS is a great experience that helps you gain many new skills, friends and advice. My advice to year 11s would be: if you are in doubt about signing up just do it. It was a great experience to have taken part in”. (Charlotte, 2018 grad)

So, this Autumn during the October half term if you are in year 12 (or 13 and not yet 18) why not get involved as we have only improved what we are doing this year!

Usually it is £50 to get involved but for Crawley we have got this for just £35 (bursaries available too). This covers food, transport, activities and accommodation for the entire programme!

This year’s programme starts on the 20th of October with once again spending 4 days and 3 nights away in Cobnor, Chichester Harbour.

Followed by 3 days from Wednesday, October 24 to Friday, October 26, meeting at the Crawley Town FC Stadium from 9.30 am to 4.30pm. This is for the development and skills part of the programme. The social action part of the programme will be done over some evenings/weekends when the students are available to come in and plan and deliver their projects.

“What I initially thought was going to be quite formulaic turned out to be one of the best things I’ve ever done. NCS definitely helped me come out of my shell. I now regularly go to the gym with an NCS mate!” (Atharv, 2018 grad)

What’s stopping you from joining this exciting programme?

For more information go to ncsyes.co.uk, email ncs@crawleytownfc.com or call 01293 410 000 opt.4