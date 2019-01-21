Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz happy to talk with fans

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz is happy to talk to supporters about the club.



Following three successive defeats and only two wins in the last ten matches, Crawley lie in 17th place in League 2, six points above the relegation zone.

Some fans have taken to social media to express their frustration.



The Reds boss says the club are working hard behind the scenes to add to the squad before the end of the January transfer window.



A fans' forum has been arranged on Monday, February 11 (7pm) where supporters will be able to put their questions to Gaygusuz, head coach Gabriele Cioffi and assistant Nathan Rooney.



Gaygusuz said: "It's always good to face the fans - I am happy to answer any fans' questions.



"There's always one or two (critics) about at every club, that's football.



"I always respect them and find the best thing is always to remain positive."



Following Reds' 1-0 defeat at home to Port Vale on Saturday, Lee Mason said on Crawley Town 4 Life facebook group: "I wanted to give Cioffi as much time as possible, and probably gave him more of a chance than some of the performances have deserved...

"However it is becoming increasingly clear that the gamble on him has not paid off, the only thing now is for the board to decide on whether to make another change now, or take a punt on Cioffi getting us enough points to stay up and then review in the summer. Today was unacceptable, tactically outclassed and no clear attacking routines."



Ian Hickmott said on Crawley Town 4 Life: "I'm very much a pessimist and I think our status as an EFL is drawing to a close.

"We play well and we lose. We are unlucky and we lose. We play dreadfully and we lose.

"Losing is a habit and we seem incapable of breaking it for more than the odd glimmer of hope that proves to be a false dawn. Relegation is beckoning and a perpetual future in non-league shall follow."



Simon Smith said on Crawley Town 4 Life: "Supporters of Crawley have had nothing to cheer for years now, since (John) Gregory was appointed. Struggles in the league and we haven't won a cup game in x years. The club is in a poor state off the field with an absentee owner and lack of skilled people. By all means puff it into a good news story but reality is all is not well."



Gaygusuz was positive in his response to the criticism.



He said: "We have been playing well. The only match we didn't play well in was the Port Vale game.



"We have lost none of our ambition and are still hoping to finish as high as possible.



"We have not given up on reaching the play-offs and mathematically have still got a chance.



"We are hoping for a decent finish and would be happy with anything higher than last season (14th)."

