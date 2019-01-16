Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi calls for 'fresh blood' after disappointing result at Mansfield

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi was understandably disappointed with Tuesday night's defeat at Mansfield which was decided by a goal by Tyler Walker with just two minutes to go.



The Reds boss reckons this level of performance was good enough in the future to bring a goal and three points.



Cioffi also stressed they must cut out costly mistakes at the end of matches.



He told the club's website www.crawleytownfc.com: "In the last two games we could have got at least four points.



"Today we deserved a point which would have been fair for both teams as both sides played good football.



"We can't afford to concede a cross in the 88th minute - after 88 minutes it has to be our ball."



The head coach has asked the board for some new recruits during the transfer window to give his squad a boost.



So far in January Reds have signed former Hendon striker Ricky German and ex-Falkirk and Brighton defender Tom Dallison, who made his debut at Mansfield.



Cioffi said: "I think we need fresh blood: everyone knows this. We lost a couple of targets in the transfer window but I think this squad needs support."



But he found a lot of positives from the display, which included several good chances to score while Mark Connolly hit the woodwork.



Cioffi said: "We had our chances but that's part of football.



"This performance in the future will bring a goal and three points. For 88 minutes our personality and football ideas were growing."

