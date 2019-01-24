Crawley Town hunting for 'one or two' loan signings from English Football League clubs

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz revealed he is hoping to make ‘one or two’ new signings during what remains of the January transfer window.

The Reds boss has been working with head coach Gabriele Cioffi about which are his priority areas.

Crawley Town director or football Selim Gaygusuz with head coach Gabrlele Cioffi and club captain/coach Jimmy Smith. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town.

Although nothing is signed and sealed yet, the Crawley director is confident of seeing new players come in from Football League clubs while two or three could leave.

The first departure came on Tuesday with midfield/defensive utility man Romain Vincelot leaving to join League 1 club Shrewsbury Town.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion, Bradford, Coventry and Leyton Orient man made just 12 appearances in his short stay with Reds and had not featured in league action since November 13.

Gaygusuz said: “We want goal scoring targets at the moment.

“We will definitely bring in players in this window.

“We are in the market for one or two while two or three players will be going.

“Last year we brought in Karlan Ahearne-Grant in the last week and you will remember how well he did.

“We don’t want to bring in anyone to the squad just to add to the shirt numbers, we are looking for players who can add quality to the squad. It is likely to be loan players."