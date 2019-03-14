Crawley Town's top scorers in the English Football League

Who is your favourite goal scorer? Who has scored the most goals for Reds? Ryan Clark has compiled this list of all the players who have scored five or more goals since Crawley Town gained English Football League status. Thanks to photographers Steve Robards, Jon Rigby, Derek Martin, Getty Images, Liz Pearce and Phil Westlake/PW Sporting Photography.

1. 5 goals Joe McNerney, Filipe Morais, Dominic Poleon, Roarie Deacon and Hope Akpan jpimedia Buy a Photo

