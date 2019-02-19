Crews tackle fire at Burgess Hill property

Crews were called to a fire at a Burgess Hill property this afternoon (February 19).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two fire engines were sent to the property in Packham Way.

They said: “We were called to a fire at a semi-detached property in Packham Way, Burgess Hill at 12.17pm this afternoon (February 19).

“Two engines were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews located a fire in a ground floor fuse box.

“The fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel, and one hydrant.

“There was 20 per cent fire damage to the ground floor hallway, and 70 per cent smoke damage to the property.

Crews were called to a fire at a Burgess Hill property today (February 19)

“Crews remained in attendance before handing the incident to the housing association. We left at 2.55pm.”

The spokesman confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

