Police said officers were called to the Superdrug store in London Road last Monday afternoon (July 26) following reports of a burglary at around 3.30pm.

Witnesses said a man threatened staff, forced his way around the counter and filled a bag with aftershave, before making off on a bicycle, said a police spokesperson.

The total value of the stolen goods was £1,200, they added.

Police said they want to speak to this man captured in a CCTV image. Picture: Sussex Police.

Police said an image of the suspect has been captured on CCTV and they are appealing for any information that could help identify him.