Appeal for witnesses to dispute between man and woman in Haywards Heath

Police are appealing for witnesses to a dispute between a man and woman in Haywards Heath.

The woman was walking in Western Road at about 7.15pm on December 20, when she was approached by a man in a vehicle, who is known to her, said police.

He got out and shouted at her and attempted to grab her, added police.

She then ran back into North Road and was approached by him again and ran off from him.

A 33-year-old man from Haywards Heath was arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.

PC Jon Mills said: “The man and woman are known to each other. We would like to hear from any witnesses who saw this particularly a man who was passing by who stopped and watched the incident.”

If people have any information contact police online or ring 101 quoting 1250 of 20/12.