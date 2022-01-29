Arguing drivers sought by police
Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation between two drivers on the A272 at Scaynes Hill, near Lindfield, on Saturday, January 22.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 11:25 am
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 11:28 am
Officers would like to speak to anybody who saw or witnessed the incident, which took place near the Esso petrol station at around 1.20pm.
A man driving a white van is reported to have stopped on the westbound carriageway and left his vehicle to argue with a woman who had been driving a car behind him.
The van driver is described as a mixed race man wearing a khaki top and the driver of the car was a woman with red hair.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact police online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 613 of 22/01.