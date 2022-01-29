Arguing drivers sought by police

Officers would like to speak to anybody who saw or witnessed the incident, which took place near the Esso petrol station at around 1.20pm.

A man driving a white van is reported to have stopped on the westbound carriageway and left his vehicle to argue with a woman who had been driving a car behind him.

The van driver is described as a mixed race man wearing a khaki top and the driver of the car was a woman with red hair.

