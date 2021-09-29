Armed masked men threaten elderly woman in Crawley Down house burglary

Police say that the woman - in her 70s - was threatened when she disturbed the men after the break-in at her home in Hophurst Lane between 10.30pm an 11.30pm yesterday (Tuesday September 28).

A police spokesman said: “One of the men had a crowbar and another had a kitchen knife. They threatened her while they searched the house, leaving with some pieces of personal jewellery and a small locked safe.

“The men are all described as white, slim, about 5’5”, in dark clothing and with dark face coverings.”

Sussex Police

Detective Sergeant Mike Wyborn from Crawley CID said: “The victim was not physically harmed but was very shaken by the incident and specially trained officers are supporting her as our investigation continues.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in or around Hophurst Lane late that night, and who saw anything suspicious.

“We have had no similar reports in the area recently.

“If you can help, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1550 of 28/09.”