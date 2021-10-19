Armed police called to Hassocks following report of man with knife
Armed officers were called to Hassocks yesterday after receiving reports of a man with a knife, Sussex Police have said.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:20 am
A police spokesman said the incident happened around 1.30pm on Monday (October 18).
“Police were called to the Hassocks area following reports of a man in possession of a knife,” he said.
“Armed officers attended and safely detained a man on Dale Avenue,” the police spokesman added.
“He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and remains in custody while enquiries continue,” he said.