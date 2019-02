A machete attack on Christmas Eve, an alleged gun factory and a tragic double murder were just some of the reasons armed police were called out in Sussex last year.

Here is a roundup of some of the incidents that firearms officers were called out to in 2018. All details accurate at time of incident reporting.

Armed police swarmed a neighbourhood in Haywards Heath in December following a fatal stabbing.

Armed police were called to Gatwick Airport during the drone chaos over Christmas

Armed police were on scene at in incident at Birling Gap in November 2018. Three men who were in a car parked at the beauty spot were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of offensive weapons.

Two boys were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after armed police raided an Eastbourne home in September last year. Firearms officers discovered a machete and Samurai sword at the property, following an investigation into alleged cuckooing.

Police said a woman armed with a hammer was arrested after a five-hour stand-off with armed police in February last year. Around 16 police cars, including riot squads and armed dogs units, ambulances and fire engines were seen in Southwick.

Armed officers and a helicopter were called to a property in Hailsham in September following a report of four men behaving in a threatening manner. Officers searched the area but at the time said the suspects were not found.

Armed police were seen in Braybrooke Terrace in Hastings, near the railway station in November. The scene was cordoned off by police but the nature of the incident was not known at the time.

A man suffered serious injuries after a 'machete attack' in Rustington on Christmas Eve last year. Police said officers were called shortly before midday to a report of a man attacking another with a machete in Lawrence Avenue.

Three men were arrested after firearms were found on an industrial estate in Hailsham in August 2018. Armed officers swarmed on Diplocks Way as Sussex Police and the National Crime Agency investigated an incident close to the the Hailsham by-pass.''Read more at: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/three-arrested-after-armed-police-called-to-hailsham-industrial-estate-1-8606254