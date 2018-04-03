Armed police tackle town centre knife incident

Armed police swarmed on the town centre over the weekend after tackling reports of a man armed with a knife.

Police said officers were called to Kings Road, in Horsham, on Saturday (March 31) after receiving a call about a man with a knife in the area just before 4.45pm. Armed officers along with police dog units and the police helicopter then attended West Street in the town centre where a spokesman said a man was found and arrested. Kieran Blunden, 32, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place, Sussex Police said in a statement.

The armed response cordoned off the alleyway between Costa and Blackhorse Way as officers carried out investigations.