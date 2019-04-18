Arnold Potter's family issue emotional tribute to 'caring and kind hearted' Crawley man after boy is jailed for his killing

The family of Arnold Potter gave emotional tributes to him this afternoon after his killer received a life sentence.

Arnold was 24 when he was tragically murdered following an altercation in Maidenbower, Crawley on the evening of November 15 last year.

His heartbroken family praised him as a ‘loving, caring and kind-hearted man’ and vowed to pursue his love of herbal tea in his memory.

Kai Gasson – a 17-year-old drug dealer – was today found guilty of murder and sentenced at Hove Crown Court.

Click here to read the full story from the sentencing and about why he can now be named.

Arnold's mum: 'My grief for Arnold is not fading'

In a statement read out in court today, Arnold’s mum Rebecca Potter said: “My life will never be the same.

“My grief for Arnold is not fading.

“This is a tragedy that should not have happened. He was maturing into a strong, confident young man.

“I light a candle every day for Arnold.”

'Please educate your children about knife crime'

In a family statement after the sentencing, Arnold’s family said: “Arnold was loved by so many and had his whole life ahead of him but taken way too soon. We will all miss him so much.

“Arnold had an interest in the medical benefits of herbal tea – something we are keen to pursue in the memory of Arnold.

“Arnold’s life was tragically taken because of knife crime. Arnold wanted to live a long life, which has been taken from him.

“Please educate your children about knife crime, as it impacts every member of your family.

“Life goes on, but life will never be the same again for us.

“As a family, we love you and your memory will live on. Thank you for the feathers. RIP Arnold.”