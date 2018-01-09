Arrests after teens injured at party

Four boys were arrested after three Crawley teenagers were injured at a party.

Police said two of the teens were injured after a bottle was thrown at a party in Henderson Way, in Horsham, on Saturday evening (January 6).

The pair suffered cuts to the face and back and were rushed to hospital for treatment. A third person was also hurt at the gathering.

Officers attended at 10.30pm and arrested four boys on suspicion of affray. Police said they have since been released without charge.

The two injured by the bottle were a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from the town.

Police said the 19-year-old was left with a cut to his back and was rushed to Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, for treatment.

The 16-year-old was taken to East Surrey Hospital, in Redhill, with a cut to his nose.

A 15-year-old boy, also from Crawley, suffered a cut to his hand. Police said he was not sure how he received the injury.

A police spokesman said: “This is not believed to be connected to any other incident in Horsham from last week at this stage.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 1175 of 6/1.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.