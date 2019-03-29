Boy charged with murder of Crawley teenager to stand trial next week

A boy charged with the murder of Crawley teenager Arnold Potter is due to stand trial on Monday.

The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was 17 years old at the time of the alleged killing.

A boy has been charged in relation to the incident

The incident took place in Watson Close at about 6.40pm on November 15, last year, police confirmed at the time.

Arnold Potter, 17, from Maidenbower in Crawley, was praised by his family as a 'loving, caring and kind-hearted man'.

In an emotional statement after his death, they said: "Arnold, our son, brother, uncle and friend, was a loving, caring and kind-hearted man.

"He was loved by so many people and had his whole life ahead of him but taken way too soon. We will all miss him so much and words cannot describe how we are feeling at this terrible time.

"We will remember Arnold for the man he was maturing into. He was focusing on his health and going to gym every day.

"He had a real interest in foraging for herbs such as rosemary, thyme and sage, and turning them into herbal tea."