Boy who murdered Arnold Potter in Crawley named and given life sentence

A boy drug dealer who murdered Crawley man Arnold Potter last year has been jailed for life.

At his sentencing this afternoon at Hove Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Gold QC lifted the ban on naming the boy.

Arnold Potter (right) suffered two deep stab wounds in the incident

He can now be identified as 17-year-old Kai Gasson, of Atkinson Road in Maidenbower.

He was convicted earlier today of the murder of Arnold Potter and possession of a knife by majority verdict, and also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Claim of self-defence rejected by the jury

Throughout the trial he denied both offences, but accepted that he was responsible for Arnold's death.

He claimed that Arnold tried to rob him and that the two deep stab wounds caused to Arnold were inflicted in self-defence.

However prosecutor Rowan Jenkins argued that the incident was a 'deliberate attack with a lethal weapon'.

Returning their verdict after more than 12 hours of deliberations, jurors convicted Gasson of murder.

Defence barrister: Gasson is 'deeply sorry' for what happened to Arnold

Defence barrister Michael Ivers QC told the court that the history between Arnold and Gasson was not 'peppered with any kind of difficulty'.

He continued: "The reality is that the defendant did not set out to case harm that night to Mr Potter, or to anybody else.

"The defendant came under an attack. What developed, developed quickly in that street over a very short period of time.

"He is deeply sorry for what has happened. If he could turn the clock back he would in an instant."

Judge sentences Gasson to life imprisonment

Sentencing Gasson, Judge Gold said: "Arnold Potter began the incident with an intention to rob you and I accept that that is the background.

"You inflicted two deep stab wounds to his abdomen with a knife that you had in your possession. Either of these two wounds would have been fatal.

"You stabbed him once in Atkinson Road and you chased him down into Watson Close knowing that he is already wounded and tabbed him a second time."

Judge Gold accepted that there was no pre-meditation and took into account Gasson's young age.

Gasson was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years, less 149 days of time already served.

Because he is under 18 he will be detained during Her Majesty's pleasure for life. After 15 years (less time served) he will be eligible for parole.