A man has been arrested following a fight in Crawley.

Officers went to Tilgate Parade just before 10pm on Tuesday (July 23) following reports of a fight between four men, one of who was reported to be in possession of a metal pole, said police.

Brawler in Crawley fight involving 4 men had a metal pole, say police

A spokesman said: “An area search assisted by a dog unit was conducted and a man was detained.

“The three other men involved in the altercation remain outstanding and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.

“An 18-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you have information on the matter please report online or call 101 quoting 1665 of 23/07.”

