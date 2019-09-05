Break-in at Hassocks station in early hours

British Transport Police is investigating a burglary at Hassocks railway station.

Officers were alerted to the station at 4.08am this morning (September 5).

British Transport Police is investigating the incident. Picture: Jo Teager

A spokesman said they were currently determining what, if any, items were taken during the burglary.

They added: “Enquiries are underway and officers would ask anyone with information to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 57 of 05/09.”

Commuter Jo Teager said the ticket hall at the station was closed this morning. She said staff were doing a ‘great job’.

“The community in Hassocks cares a lot about our station,” she commented.

Officers were alerted to Hassocks station in the early hours of this morning.''Picture: Jo Teager

“Everyone chats and the fuel coffee shop is a great little hub.

“Unfortunately someone has broken into the station and they have made a mess of our lovely station.”

READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ thug arrested in Burgess Hill handed seven-year jail sentence

Sussex father charged with murder of eight-week-old baby daughter