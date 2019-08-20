Burgess Hill bricklayer and Haywards Heath teen plead guilty to racially-aggravated assault

A Burgess Hill bricklayer and a Haywards Heath teenager have pleaded guility to a racially-aggravated assault, the Crown Prosecution (CPS) said.

Louis Barrett, 19, a bricklayer of Temple Grove, Burgess Hill, and a 17-year-old boy from Haywards Heath, were charged with racially aggravated assault and using racially aggravated words intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress, following the assault in North Street, Brighton, on October 15, 2017.

The 17-year-old boy from Haywards Heath, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with attempted GBH with intent.

Barrett pleaded guilty to the charges against him at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, August 14, the CPS said.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to attempting to cause GBH on Friday, August 16.

The pair are due to be sentenced during the week of September 16, the CPS confirmed.

