A police spokesperson said: “Police investigating the death of a woman at an address in Stonefield Way, Burgess Hill, on January 26 have deemed the death not to be suspicious.”

“This follows an exhaustive police investigation and medical examination of the deceased,” they said, adding that a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Police confirmed that the 79-year-old man will face no further police action.

Sussex Police said a 79-year-old man from Burgess Hill has been released without charge after a woman's death was deemed not suspicious. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

Last week police said emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to an address in Stonefield Way at about 10.15pm on Wednesday (January 26) after concerns for a woman were raised.