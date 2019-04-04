Burgess Hill family urges father and son in Spain to get in touch following police appeal

Police are extremely concerned for a father and son whose family have been unable to get in contact with them.

Daniel and Liam Poole flew to Malaga, Spain, on Sunday (March 31) and checked into a hotel but their family have not had contact with the pair since Monday (April 1).

From left to right: Daniel Poole and Liam Poole. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190404-175844001

Police said Daniel, 46, is white, 5ft 9ins tall, of heavy build and with short grey hair.

Liam, 22, is white, 6ft tall, of medium build and with short light brown hair.

Alan Fenn, of the Missing Persons Team, said: “This is extremely unusual behaviour from Daniel and Liam to not be in contact with their family.

“They have been on holiday together before but never have they lost contact with family members in Burgess Hill where they live.

“We, and their family, are eager to hear from anyone who has made contact with either Daniel or Liam since Monday (April 1).”

If anyone sees Daniel or Liam dial 999.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts or have made contact with either of the pair since the last known contact, report online or call 101 quoting 720 of 03/04.