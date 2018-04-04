Burgess Hill Radio shop window smashed by ‘man with a trolley’

Police were called to a man ‘smashing windows with a trolley’ in Burgess Hill on Good Friday.

One of the windows smashed was at Burgess Hill Radio in Church Walk.

Station manager Jerry Bradford said: “The alarm went off. Someone in the flats called the police. There was glass all over the place. We have boarded the shop up.

“It hasn’t caused any serious issues, it was just a lot of glass to clear up, and it’s another week before we can get it reglazed, so it is an inconvenience more than anything.

“We have just moved into the shop, so it has caused a few problems in getting it ready. But it has not affected the radio, we are still on air.”

Sussex Police said it received a report of a window being smashed in Church Walk at 1.45am.

A spokesman said: “It was reported a man was smashing windows with a trolley. Officers attended and found two smashed windows. No-one has been arrested.”

Witnesses can call the police on 101 quoting reference 47180045568.