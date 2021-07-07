Burglars grab £50,000 gold jewellery in Crawley break-in
Burglars escaped with £50,000 worth of gold jewellery after breaking into a house in Crawley.
Police say that the thieves stole the jewellery from a property in Burlands, Langley Green.
The haul included gold rings, bangles, earrings, and brooches.
The break-in happened between 11.15pm and 12.45pm on Wednesday June 16.
Detective Constable Paul Hudson said; “We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area on 16 June.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered any of this jewellery.
“If you have any information please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 0688 of 16/06.
“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”