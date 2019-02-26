Careworker with knife and 7 bags of cannabis jailed after Crawley park arrest

A Crawley man suspected to be setting up a drugs deal has been jailed.

Cale Breeze, 23, of no fixed address was seen acting suspiciously by plain-clothed police officers on December 11 in East Park, Crawley, said Sussex Police.

Cale Breeze. Picture supplied by Sussex Police

A spokesman said: “Officers suspected he could have been setting up a drugs deal and decided to conduct a person search, where seven bags of cannabis, £200 in cash and a knife were recovered.

“Breeze, a family careworker, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug and the possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.”

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court after an earlier guilty plea to all of the offences and was given a 14 month custodial sentence.

Investigating officer Seb Day said: “Thanks to the vigilant police officers on the ground a potential drug deal was stopped.

“This sentence reflects the severity of this offence and shows our robust action to tackle this behaviour.

“Our message to those who carry a knife or thinking of carrying a knife is that it does not protect you and could actually make you more vulnerable and in danger of serious harm.”