Championship striker and former Crawley Town player Bez Lubala cleared of raping teenager at his Horsham home

The Championship striker, who was playing for Crawley Town at the time of the alleged incident, was found not guilty at Lewes Crown Court today (Wednesday).

During the trial, the court was told that Mr Lubara had invited the young woman, then 18, to Netflix and chill at his home, but she claimed he went on to rape her. Read more here.

Jurors heard she had sex twice before with Mr Lubara, who joined Championship side Blackpool a year later.

Bez Lubala outside the court in Brighton