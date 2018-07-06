Complex investigation brings former teachers to justice

A top detective has spoken of the two-year investigation into two former teachers, and how they were finally brought to justice.

Former Christ’s Hospital School teachers Andrew Husband, 68, and Gary Dobbie, 66, were yesterday found guilty of a string of sex offences, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced.

James Andrew Husband, a former teacher at Christ's Hospital School. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Now that the jury have returned their verdict, police have revealed how they brought the two men to justice.

Detective Inspector Wendy Burton of the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit said; “This has been a very complex and sensitive investigation in which we gained the confidence and support of nine people, who relived their distressing experiences of many years previously and gave evidence in court.

“We also emphasise that that all the matters involved in this case occurred between 17 and 30 years ago, and do not not involve any recent staff or pupils at the school.

“Our investigation began in January 2016 when the victim of Husband contacted the school and reported the abuse. She subsequently made a statement to us and also said that Dobbie who was the school chaplain had, on learning of the systematic abuse of her by Husband, indecently assaulted her himself.

“As we began our investigation we spoke to other ex-pupils and ex-staff members and it became clear that Dobbie had also systematically exploited and abused other pupils over a period of up to eight years.

“We have had the fullest co-operation from the school throughout this investigation, and they have supported us in providing all the information we requested, which helped us to contact victims and witnesses.

The trial took place at Hove Crown Court

“This case further demonstrates we will take all allegations of such abuse seriously, and will seek to investigate and to help victims gain access to sources of independent advice and support.

“Anyone suffering such abuse, now or in the past, does not need to stay silent. You can contact us online or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”

For further advice and information on combating child sexual abuse see the Sussex Police website.