COUNTY NEWS: Hammer woman arrested after stand-off with armed police

A woman armed with a hammer has been arrested after a five-hour stand-off with armed police.

Around 16 police cars, including riot squads and armed dogs units, ambulances and fire engines were seen at Rock Close, Southwick, earlier today.

Sussex Police said: “A woman has been arrested after she was armed with a hammer and a knife in a flat in Rock Close, Southwick.

“Police officers were called at 10.12am on Monday (5 February) after reports of a distressed woman throwing her belongings out of the flat onto the pavement and smashing glass.

“After five hours of negotiations, officers entered the flat and detained a 66-year-old woman. She has been taken into police custody. No one was hurt.”