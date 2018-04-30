COUNTY NEWS: Man found dead with firearm injuries

A man has been found dead with injuries consistent with being shot, police say.

Officers were called to Church Road in Aldingbourne at 9.44am yesterday morning, where a man had been found dead.

Police said his injuries were ‘consistent with the discharge of a firearm’.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “I would like to thank people for their patience while the matter was investigated, causing some disruption to local traffic.”