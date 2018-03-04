COUNTY NEWS: Victim hospitalised after stabbing by supermarket

A victim of a stabbing by a supermarket has been hospitalised and two others injured after a fight broke out with a group of youths.

Sussex Police were called by staff members to the Waitrose supermarket in Eastgate Street, Lewes, at around 6.10pm yesterday following reports someone had been stabbed nearby.

Police were at the scene of a stabbing at the Waitrose supermarket in Eastgate Street, Lewes. Picture: Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup

A statement from the force said: "Police have responded to reports of an altercation involving a group of youths in Lewes town centre. Officers were at the scene conducting enquiries, with high visibility reassurance patrols for the public.

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any information in respect to those involved, please contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting CAD number 967 of 03/03/2018."

A police spokesman confirmed three people were injured in the fight, including one male who had been stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Waitrose spokesman said the incident did not take place inside the store itself, but the victim came in needing help.

Police were at the scene of a stabbing at the Waitrose supermarket in Eastgate Street, Lewes. Picture: Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup

There was an off duty paramedic in the store at the time who was able to help staff attend to him while other team members called an ambulance and the police, who arrived shortly afterwards.

The store was closed early so the emergency services could establish a crime scene and carry out forensic work. Police officers left the scene at 9pm last night, and the store was back in business this morning.

The victim went into the store today to thank staff for their support, according to the spokesman.

They said: “We are thankful that the gentleman is making a good recovery and must praise our partners, the off duty paramedic, ambulance service and police, for their swift action.”

Police were at the scene of a stabbing at the Waitrose supermarket in Eastgate Street, Lewes. Picture: Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup

Police have now issued a witness appeal, with more information about the incident. Click here to read it.

Police were at the scene of a stabbing at the Waitrose supermarket in Eastgate Street, Lewes. Picture: Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup