COUNTY NEWS: Woman’s ankle broken after being ‘stamped on’ in fight

Police are searching for these two women, who are believed to be connected to a fight which left a woman in West Sussex with a broken ankle.

Sussex Police said a 42-year-old woman had been out in a pub in Bognor and was walking down Norfolk Street with a group of women known to her at just before midnight on Friday, January 5.

The victim was then attacked and stamped on, receiving cuts and bruises as well as a broken ankle, police said.

Four women have been arrested.

A 21-year-old, a 34-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 46-year-old woman, all from Bognor Regis, have all been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. They have been released under investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information or who recognises these women to contact them online quoting serial 1303 of 5/1.