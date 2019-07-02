Couple lock themselves in bathroom during terror raid on Sussex pub

A terrified couple were forced to lock themselves in a bathroom when thieves staged a violent break-in at a Sussex village pub.

The thieves struck at The Green Man in Partridge Green in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They smashed windows and doors before wrecking the pub’s cellar in what landlords describe as ‘a horrible act.’

They took to Facebook to tell of their ordeal, posting: “Sadly in early hours of Sunday morning we were broken into resulting in numerous windows and doors being smashed in and our cellar has been annihilated - don’t worry we won’t be running out of wine, we already getting ready to re-stock.

“However if you or anyone you know saw anything between 12.30am and 1am on morning of Sunday 30th June, both ourselves and Sussex Police would love to hear from you.

“We have no idea what the motive has been for this horrible act - sadly our daughter and her partner live above the pub and woke up to witness the crime and were so frightened that they locked themselves in their bathroom.

“Such a horrible experience for all involved, but we are resilient and will rise from the ashes so to speak.”