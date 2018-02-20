Court order on Horsham home following criminal activity

A home in Horsham has been shut to everyone but a selected few after police became of criminal activity at the property.

Police obtained a court order to prevent any person other than the tenant and selected others to access the premises at Observer Court, Dukes Square in Horsham.

Officers became aware of anti-social behaviour and criminal activities, including drug taking, being conducted in the property, police say.

PC Adam Ferries said: “This was a successful joint partnership agency collaboration after we received concerns from local residents.

“Sussex Police are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and drug-related violence in all forms and this will address the concerns we received.

“We urge anyone who is experiencing similar issues to contact police as soon as possible.”

You can report similar incidents online or by calling 101.