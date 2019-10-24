Crawley money launderer is jailed

A Crawley man has been convicted of drug offences and money laundering after cash was discovered in a 'giant yellow distinctive container', Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said Liam McGovern, 23, of Iveagh Close, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (October 18) for four charges.

Liam McGovern, 23, of Iveagh Close, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday. Photo: Sussex Police

His conviction came as a result of an 'intelligence-led warrant' at an address in Chaldon Road, Broadfield on September 22, 2018, police said.

A spokesperson continued: "On entry of the premises McGovern was spotted in the back garden and upon seeing officers, escaped.

"A search of the property was conducted and a quantity of herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis oil, cocaine and THC were discovered. Officers also found almost £8,500 in cash hidden throughout the property, with the largest amount being discovered from inside the yellow container."

Police said Leah Lidbetter, 22 of Chaldon Road, was present at the property and she was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

Police said a property was searched and a quantity of herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis oil, cocaine and THC were discovered. Photo: Sussex Police

"A lengthy investigation and work around phones seized in the property was launched and officers found incriminating messages between Lidbetter and McGovern regarding the policing presence in the local area and updates on the quantity of drugs they had in their possession," the spokesperson added.

"A warrant for McGovern’s arrest was issued and he was detained by officers four days later. He was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of cocaine and the acquire, use or possession of criminal property."

Both McGovern and Lidbetter appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (October 18), where McGovern received an 18-month prison sentence and Lidbetter a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for two years, police confirmed.

Have you read?: Crawley man jailed for terror offences



Police said McGovern was convicted of drug offences and money laundering after cash was discovered in a 'giant yellow distinctive container'. Photo: Sussex Police

Eight-vehicle collision blocks A23 south of Crawley